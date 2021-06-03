Atlanta's rap royalty was out in full force on Wednesday night, attending the Black Tie Affair birthday party for Quality Control's CEO Pierre "P" Thomas. Making sure to go extra hard for his fortieth birthday, Thomas welcomed some of the music industry's biggest names to his party, including Diddy, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, the City Girls, and more.

We've seen a bunch of pictures from last night, showing all of the guests in extravagant formalwear as they celebrated one of the sharpest businessmen in the game. Yung Miami and JT were both present and it looks like the former may have scored a pretty big fish at the party, holding hands with Diddy in one of her pictures.

"It’s a whole lot of money in this mf," wrote Yung Miami on Instagram, quoting BIA's hit record. In the photos, she looks amazing in a red velvet dress. When you swipe through, you'll get to see a few different angles, as well as some guest appearances. Once you make it to the end of the slideshow, you'll fall upon a picture of Yung Miami holding hands with Diddy, which has surprised fans on social media.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Previously, Yung Miami was romantically involved with producer Southside. However, they've had their differences over the years and Miami may be moving on with a big dog. The two have sparked dating rumors, but the speculation has not been confirmed on either side. Do you think this is their way of telling us they're together? Swipe above to see the pictures.