Hollywood was of the biggest industries that took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many films in pre-production coming to a halt as a response to the worldwide lockdown. Although Peter Parker fans anticipating the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home were already disappointed when the film got pushed back from July 2021 to November 2021, it now looks like the web-slinging adventure will have to wait even longer.



Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Those looking forward to seeing Spidey stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in the upcoming as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 film, seen above together at the Far From Home premiere afterparty in California last year, will unfortunately now have to wait until next year's holiday season. According to The Wrap, Sony decided to switch the original pushed back release date from November 5, 2021 to December 17, 2021. While the delay makes perfect sense for the sake of safety and to give many filming locations more time to open back up the right way, it's still a blow to the gut for diehards who've been waiting patiently since Far From Home broke box office records when it hit theaters around this time last summer.

Do you think Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland and Zendaya will be worth the wait? Let us know your thoughts down below in the comments.