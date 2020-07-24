Spider-Man 3
- MoviesTom Holland Says "Spider-Man 3" Is "The Most Ambitious Superhero Film of All Time’With a bevy of familiar faces including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and more, Tom Holland has high praise for the "ambitious" "Spider-Man 3." By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesTom Holland & Zendaya Arrive In Atlanta For "Spider-Man 3"With Tom Holland and Zendaya both arriving in Atlanta, it would appear that "Spider-Man 3" has officially kicked off production.By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesTobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Rumored For "Spider-Man 3"According to new reports, the upcoming "Spider-Man 3" will feature both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Sequel Won't Drop Until December 2021After originally getting pushed back from July 2021 to November 2021, the sequel to "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has now been pushed back even further to December 2021.By Keenan Higgins