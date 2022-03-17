Soulja Boy has some fighting words for Pete Davidson, telling the comedian that he better watch his mouth the next time he addresses Kanye West... or else.

Over the last few months, Soulja Boy has built a love-hate relationship with Ye, berating the legendary artist after he was cut from Donda, but changing his tune after being featured on Donda 2. Now, it seems as though he's taking on the role of Ye's muscle, threatening Pete Davidson and saying that if he talks spicy to Ye again, he will "mush" him.



Prince Williams/Getty Images



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"You better watch your motherf*cking mouth, n***a. I do not like how you talking to Kanye," said Soulja Boy about Pete Davidson. "Can't no one talk to Kanye like that but me! What the f*ck you mean you laying up in the bed with his wife, he can pull up and do this and that? Boy, stop playing before we come and mush your punk ass up. F*ck is wrong with you talking to Kanye like you-- Pete Davidson! PSA! Watch your f*cking mouth when you talking to Kanye like that! I don't know who the f*ck you think you is but you not Big Draco. Do not talk to Kanye like that no more! Or you gone have me on your ass, n***a. Goddamn Kim Kardashian got you feelin' yourself a little bit too much. Got to bring you back to reality, Skete."

It sounds like Ye might be rallying the troops. Earlier today, it was reported that Julia Fox, Ye's ex-girlfriend, said that Pete and Kim should not be worried for their safety despite the threats, claiming that Ye "wouldn't hurt a fly." However, now Soulja Boy is threatening to "mush" the comedian...

Do you think Pete and Kim should ramp up their security? Let us know in the comments.



