After spending one month straight with the music legend at the beginning of this year, Julia Fox is seemingly an expert on all things Kanye West. Josh Safdie's muse was stopped by TMZ photographers on Wednesday (March 16) when she was asked if she thinks Ye would ever physically hurt Kim Kardashian or her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Considering his threats on social media (which actually got him banned from Instagram for twenty-four hours) and his animated music videos where he decapitates Pete and buries the comedian alive, the question was pretty valid. However, the Uncut Gems (read: Uncut Jaaammss) actress stated that she doesn't think Ye would ever hurt a fly, despite him literally facing assault charges from a few weeks ago.

When asked if she thinks Kim and Pete should worry about their safety, Julia Fox said, "No! No, no, no no! Kanye is harmless! I just think [the violent music videos] are his creative, artistic expression. I know it's aggressive but I think if it really came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly. And that's all I have to say but thank you so much."



This comes following Ye's temporary ban from Instagram after he posted insults against Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley, and Trevor Noah. The multihyphenate artist violated several of Meta's bullying and privacy guidelines and if he continues to break the rules, he could face permanent termination of his account.

Do you think Julia Fox is right about Ye and Kim and Pete have nothing to be worried about? Watch the video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

