Soulja Boy has done a complete 180-degree turn on YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Just weeks after the "She Make It Clap" rapper named YoungBoy as one of his favorite rappers of all time, he's turning around on the presently incarcerated artist, claiming he "hates" him because of his fans before telling him to make better music.

Despite the fact that YoungBoy Never Broke Again had a #1 album a few weeks ago, Soulja Boy is asking the rapper to make better music in a series of tweets aimed at the 21-year-old.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"YB fell off," wrote Big Draco on Twitter after coming for the rapper's fans the other day. "YB need to make better music. All that crying and whining on the track. Nobody wanna hear that shit."

When someone told him to stop hating, Soulja replied that YoungBoy's fans annoy him so much that he started to develop angry feelings toward the rapper.

"Nah fuck his fans made me hate that N***a," said Soulja. "I don't like NBA young boy no more. Blame it on his fans."

He went on to taunt YoungBoy's fans, reminding them that their favorite rapper doesn't have a Twitter account right now, so there's not much a point in defending him. Then, he changed the pace and sent a message to Saweetie.

"What a N***a gotta do to have @Saweetie," he tweeted.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

What do you think about Soulja Boy's tweets about YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and do you think he might have a chance with Saweetie?