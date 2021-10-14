Soulja Boy is back in attack mode as he promotes his new single "Squid Game." Rapping over the score of the popular Netflix show of the same name, Big Draco references multiple games played in the series, including Red Light Green Light. On Thursday morning, he decided to get back on his bully too, coming for a bunch of people on Twitter.

In between promotional tweets for his new song, the 31-year-old rapper called out a couple of his biggest rivals over the years, Tyga and Famous Dex, by telling fans that they "fell off." This week, Tyga was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Famous Dex returned to social media recently, and fans have been commenting on his appearance and behavior, assuming that he may be using hard drugs again.



JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In addition to his messages for Tyga and Famous Dex, Soulja Boy also revealed that he's not a fan of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's supporters, who seemingly flood every single comment section with "YB Better" and "ratio" remarks.

"YB fans gay af," he wrote on Twitter.

It's worth noting that Soulja Boy previously named YoungBoy has one of the rappers in his personal Top 10 ranking, so he doesn't seem to have any issues with the rapper himself, only his fans.

Check out Soulja Boy's tweets from this morning, as well as his new single below.