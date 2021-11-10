Young Dolph is one of the most established rappers from Memphis. At this stage of his career, he's put the city on his back and introduced us to new artists including Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle, and others signed to Paper Route EMPIRE. He's one of the more well-respected businessmen in the rap game and as he continues to build his legacy as a mogul, Dolph flexed his current show rate for his millions of fans on social media.

"How da f*ck I'm a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show," asked Dolph on Instagram Stories. "How da f*ck @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?"



Prince Williams/Getty Images

When his comments were re-posted by DJ Akademiks, rapper Soulja Boy felt a need to bring Dolph down a notch, claiming that the superstar is lying about how much money he's making.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

"That’s big cap," wrote Soulja in the comments. "They signed to @empire. I’m really 100% Independent no cap."

Big Draco recently signed a deal with Virgin Music this year, and many of his releases this year were distributed through his own imprint, SODMG Records.

Do you think Young Dolph is being truthful about his show rate? Or is Soulja Boy onto something?







Screenshot via Instagram