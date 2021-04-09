From getting into it with WWE wrestler Randy Orton to claiming that he put everyone onto the Japanese streetwear brand BAPE, it definitely seems like Soulja Boy always has time to engage in some social media antics, but don't let them fool you, Big Draco is still putting in the work in regards to his career as a rapper.

Following the steadily-rising success of his recent song "She Make It Clap" as well as its corresponding TikTok challenge, Soulja Boy is celebrating his new deal with Virgin Music. After the label's Twitter account welcomed the Soulja World artist to its roster, Big Draco replied graciously with a simple "Thank you" and a slew of emojis.

Not to be confused with the iconic Virgin Records that housed David Bowie, The Spice Girls, Aaliyah, Janet Jackson, and Lenny Kravitz, among countless other influential music acts, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services is a newly launched branch of Universal Music Group that focuses on building partnerships with artists by offering independent distribution and label services.

By signing a deal with Virgin Music, Big Draco joins the company of contemporary artists such as Trippie Redd, Internet Money, Mac Demarco, and several others. While details surrounding his deal with Virgin Music, Soulja Boy will likely have many more resources at his disposal while still maintaining his agency as an artist.

Congratulations to Soulja Boy for joining the Virgin Music family!