Soulja Boy, being the first rapper to do so many things, asked his followers on Twitter what they were "the first to do." Soulja's fans hit him back with some shocking answers.

"I was the first rapper to so much. But tell me, what were you the first to do?" Soulja asked his followers in a tweet posted on Sunday.

One answered: "I was the first person to have a girl bark for them."

"First to be in an Xbox party with you," another replied with a picture of an Xbox 360 party chat from 2013.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Soulja linked up with Freeway and admitted that the legendary Roc-A-Fella rapper had him beat in one category: Freeway was the first rapper with a diamond in his beard.

“Soulja, you the first rapper to do everything else, but I’m the first rapper with a diamond in my beard,” Freeway said in a video posted to social media. “I’m the first one to do that, boy.”

“I don’t even got no beard," Soulja admitted. "Turn up! He the first. Y’all know what the fuck going on, we on set, man.”

Check out more responses from fans below.

[Via]