2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop.

The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.

But while Soulja Boy supposedly has the majority of firsts on lock, a couple of other rappers have made sure he knows he wasn't first to everything. At the end of the summer, Lil Wayne said he was the first rapper with a trading card set, and just over a week later, Dan Sur claimed he was the first rapper to have gold chains implanted into their scalp.

Fast forward to today (December 7), and Philadelphia rapper Freeway is claiming he is the first rapper with a beard diamond. However, where mostly everyone who has claimed they were first to do x,y, and z have been checked by Soulja Boy, Freeway got the biggest co-sign from Big Draco himself.

In an Instagram video featuring the "Stretch Some" rapper, Freeway shows off the large diamond threaded into his beard and lets Soulja know exactly what time it is.

"Soulja," he begins. "You the first rapper to do everything else, but I'm the first rapper with a diamond in my beard."

