Los Angeles-based celebrity jewelry maker, King Ice, is lending its skills to Sony, to produce the first-ever line of PlayStation jewelry. King Ice is famed for creating chains, pendants and bracelets for high profile artists such as Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records, and now, the streetwear brand is bringing its signature loud designs and diligent craftsmanship to a line comprised of multiple blinged-out pieces for the gaming system.

The wildly creative collaboration served to create a connection between the gaming and hip hop communities, and taps into the cultures of both by combining high-end, high-quality fashion with signature PlayStation emblems. Casual and pro gamers alike can now wear represent their hobby/passion with style and pride thanks to the assortment of pieces available. Among the offerings is a 14K gold PlayStation controller pendant, (very) carefully designed and manufactured to include all of the familiar elements including buttons, a touch pad and 3D thumbsticks. For those that want to make even more of a statement, another pendant features the gaming system’s “PS” logo, and comes encrusted with flashy diamonds

After the collaboration was teased on Instagram last week, the Playstation x King Ice collection is finally available online, with prices starting at $80 USD.