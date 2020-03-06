Solange Knowles and Chicago hip-hop artist, Common, are not dating according to the 33-year-old singer/songwriter. This past Friday (Feb. 29), both parties attended the inaugural Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact celebration ceremony to which Ms. Knowles was the first-ever recipient of the award for her social activism. After a photoshopped picture of Solange and Common surfaced on the internet, it sparked some dating rumors that eventually forced the "Almeda" singer to come forward and clear the air about their alleged relationship.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Solange Knowles took to her Instagram Story to leave a cryptic message denying that she and Common are dating with a screenshot photo of David G’s 2009 hit street single "Lying On Me." Later, the singer/songwriter's representation reached out to SOHH publicly denouncing any romantic involvement with the "Fifth Story" rapper, stating:

"Solange and Common are not seeing each other. Both artists attended the Lena Horne Prize event simply to honor Lena Horne’s Legacy."

Back in Nov. 2019, Solange revealed that she was splitting from her husband, Alan Ferguson after five years of marriage. In an Instagram post, Solange announced her break up with her now ex-husband to her millions of followers writing:

"Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan nobody business) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do."

In Dec., Angela Rye announced that she and Common broke up after he stated that he didn't want to have children with the political analyst. In recent months, Common has been seen getting extra cozy with Tiffany Haddish while Solange's love life remains a mystery from the outside looking in. Solange recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her critically-acclaimed album, When I Get Home (2019) by releasing brand new merch. Check out the singer's bundle offerings in the Instagram post provided below.