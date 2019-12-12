It appears Common and his political girlfriend Angela Rye are no longer an item. Rumors of the two’s split have been swirling over the past few days after Angela arrived to her 40th birthday party all by herself. Not only that, but Angela was recently spotted attending Tyler Perry’s studio opening without a date as well, which further adds to the evidence of her being single.

While Angela and Common might look to be over, the Chicago artist has been spending quite bit of time with comedian Tiffany Haddish this week, sparking rumors that they’re now dating. Common was spotted at Tiffany’s Black Mitzvah party a week ago, and he has been seen in recent photos with the stand-up star since.

Tiffany herself posted a pic with Common on her IG page just a few days ago joking that he was blocking her from getting with her “MCM” Harry Belafonte.

Back in June Tiffany and Common first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted leaving a party in the same SUV. Those rumors eventually fizzled out but maybe there’s been mutual interest between these two this whole time?

For now it’s just rumors, but we’ll keep you in the loop if anything is confirmed.

