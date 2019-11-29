A collection of the legendary West Coast rapper's most beloved tracks will be reworked into lullaby form, so that babies around the world can be soothed to sleep while dreaming about gin and juice. Rockabye Baby! music, a record label that specializes in making baby-friendly versions of grown-up music, has concocted the instrumental album, titled Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg. The LP will be made available on streaming services as of December 6. However, the album will be released on vinyl on Black Friday (November 29th), to celebrate the bi-annual event Record Store Day. Rockabye Baby! posted a sneak peak of the upcoming project, with a snippet a lullabied, instrumental version of one of Snoop's most well-known tracks, "Gin & Juice."

The certified stoner has always had a calm and gentle demeanour in his music, so the overall vibe of his tracks will likely translate well into the lullaby genre. As an artist, Snoop has proven himself to be very versatile, having ventured out of hip hop last year when he released a gospel album titled Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love. The album reached number 1 on the Gospel Album charts and earned him a "Best Gospel" BET award.

Check out the tracklist for Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg below:

Tracklist

1. "Gin and Juice"

2. "What’s My Name?"

3. "Beautiful"

4. "Drop It Like It’s Hot"

5. "Lay Low"

6. "Sensual Seduction"

7. "Young, Wild & Free"

8. "Snoop’s Upside Ya Head"

9. "California Roll"

10. "Trust Me"

11. "Slow Down"

12. "Doggy Dogg World"