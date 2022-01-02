Since he unleashed The Algorithm in the last half of 2021, Snoop Dogg has been on a roll, constantly giving his beloved fans more reasons to revisit the Def Jam compilation project. On Friday, December 31st, the "Bitch Please" rapper delivered Algorithm: The Movie, which sees several artists featured on different tracks come together to discuss how Uncle Snoop's project came to be.

As HipHopDX reports, Blxst, Dave East, and Fabolous all appear on the California-born recording artist's latest endeavour, along with Ice Cube, Too $hort, YK Osiris, Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, E-40, October London, and tons of over vocal superstars.





The hour-long movie is said to consist of a combination of music videos from the album along with interviews from the voices that appear on Algorithm.

Days before his film was released, Snoop announced that he's got even more music – more specifically, an album titled B.O.D.R. – on the way in 2022. The west coast legend's longtime producer and friend DJ Battlecat posted a message with a warning ahead of the upcoming project's premiere.

"WHAT YOU THOUGHT ITS RAINING CATS & DOGG OUT IN THIS MF WE NOT FUCCIN AROUND WITH @snoopdogg @therealoctoberlondon & @nefertittiavani BATTLECAT YOU’Z A BAD MUTHA SHUT YA MOUTH!!"





As if his original 25-project release wasn't enough, a few weeks later the father of four returned with a 40-track "Global Edition," which saw a handful of remixes showcasing the talents of recording artists from all around the world, as Snoop so often loves to do.

Check out Algorithm: The Movie below and let us know what you think in the comments.

