Snoop Dogg Shares The Global Edition Of Last Month’s “Algorithm” Album

Just when you thought Snoop Dogg’s Algorithm compilation project from last month couldn’t get any better, the rapper has retuned with a “Global Edition” that sees remixes of several of our favourite tracks and appearances from talented voices all over the world.

The original project arrived on November 19th, and saw the Doggfather tap Redman, Method Man, Usher, Dave East, Eric Bellinger, YK Osiris and countless others to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind tape. Nearly a month, and several successful music videos later, the California native has returned with a 40-track release for us to feast our ears on.

“Alright” has received three new versions with verses from guests like Aczino, Joe Flizzow, and SAAY, while Guè and Potter Payper were enlisted to help out on both new versions of “Murder Music.” Other songs that received updates include “Get My Money,” “No Smut On My Name,” and “I Want You.”

Which is your favourite song from Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm (Global Edition)? Drop a comment and let us know.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Alright (Redman & Method Man feat. Nefertitti Avani)

3. No Bammer Weed

4. New Oldie (Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg, Usher)

5. Make Some Money (Fabolous & Dave East feat. Snoop Dogg)

6. Anxiety (Malaya)

7. Like My Weed (JANE HANDCOCK)

8. Applying Pressure (YK Osiris feat. Snoop Dogg)

9. Go To War (Blxst & Snoop Dogg)

10. I Want You (October London)

11. GYU (AUGUST 08 feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bino Rideaux)

12. Inspiration (Malaya)

13. Big Subwoofer (MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort)

14. Murder Music (Snoop Dogg feat. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes)

15. Been Thru (HeyDeon)

16. Qualified (Snoop Dogg feat. Larry June & October London)

17. Everybody Dies (CHOC)

18. By & By (JANE HANDCOCK)

19. Diamond Life (Snoop Dogg & DJ Cassidy feat. Mary J. Blige)

20. Whatever You On (JANE HANDCOCK)

21. Make It Last (Nefertitti Avani)

22. No Smut On My Name (Snoop Dogg feat. Battle Locco & Kokane)

23. Get My Money (Snoop Dogg feat. ProHoeZak)

24. Steady (Camino feat. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa)

25. Outro

26. Alright (Redman & Method Man feat. Nefertitti Avani & Aczino)

27. Alright (Redman & Method Man feat. Nefertitti Avani & Joe Flizzow)

28. Alright (Redman & Method Man feat. Nefertitti Avani & SAAY)

29. No Bammer Weed (Snoop Dogg feat. Näääk)

30. New Oldie (Eric Bellinger & Snoop Dogg feat. Glenn Lewis)

31. Make Some Money (Fabolous & Dave East feat. Snoop Dogg & EAZ)

32. Make Some Money (Fabolous & Dave East feat. Snoop Dogg & Lucasraps)

33. Applying Pressure (YK Osiris feat. Snoop Dogg & Lani Mo)

34. I Want You (October London feat. Cory)

35. Murder Music (Snoop Dogg feat. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes & Guè)

36. Murder Music (Snoop Dogg feat. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes & Potter Payper)

37. Qualified (Snoop Dogg feat. Larry June, October London & Yung Raja)

38. No Smut On My Name (Snoop Dogg feat. Battle Locco, Kokane & KEZ)

39. No Smut On My Name (Snoop Dogg feat. Battle Locco, Kokane & Phonixthecool)

40. Get My Money (Snoop Dogg feat. ProHoeZak & MC Zaac)