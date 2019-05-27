If you're a fan of Snoop Dogg, you've got a lot to look forward to in the coming months. The legendary rapper has been hard at work on his own music as of late, dropping his gospel album last year and announcing the forthcoming I Wanna Thank Me. He also has a slew of guest features that he'll be hopping on and in order to remain organized, he wrote out a list of all the artists who have contacted him for verses. As we said, the future is looking bright.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Snoop is willing to hop on anything as long as the end result sounds nice. He's been known to dabble with different genres, especially at this stage of his career, and it looks like he'll be doing that again in the near future. The D-O-G-G showed his fans the list of verses he needs to complete and it covers a full sheet. The artists he'll be working with include: Cardi B and Ozuna, Billie Eilish, Bangladesh, will.i.am, and more. The most urgent verse is for Freddie Gibbs, meaning that Snoop is a possible feature on Bandana.

Out of all the names on his list, what are you most excited to hear? To be honest, a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Billie Eilish looks so weird on paper but it might end up being pretty solid.