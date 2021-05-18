One thing that television needs is more Snoop Dogg. Following the success of Plizzanet Earth and his colorful commentary during recent boxing matches, it seems inevitable that he would find himself carrying even more hosting duties in the future. Per Deadline, Snoop Dogg is currently developing a series of Peacock focused on the world's dumbest criminals.





Ethan Miller/Getty Images



Kevin Hart announced the news during NBCUniversal's Upfronts presentation where he also revealed that he'd be teaming up with Snoop Dogg for a sports comedy news show. Both shows are reportedly in development for the streaming service.

The latest series are just a few of several television projects that Snoop Dogg is currently involved in. Not only is he a judge on The Voicebut he's also set to appear in 50 Cent's series on BMF.

Snoop will also be bringing his own story to life but it won't be in the form of a biopic. The legendary West Coast figure unveiled plans of an anthology series that will dive deep into his life including his family's history.

"I want to take my time and make sure that I've put together the right infrastructure of how I became me — you know, the people that inspire me, my upbringing, my mother, my father, my friends, community influences, inspirations that shaped and molded me," he explained. "I don't see it being a biopic, because I can't give all of this great information and entertainment in two hours."