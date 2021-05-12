Lakeith Stanfield portrayed Snoop Dogg in Straight Outta Compton, and with more biopics of Hip Hop artists being weighed by Hollywood producers, some are vying for the Long Beach icon to present the story of his life on the silver screen. Snoop has been in the industry for nearly thirty years, beginning as a teenager with Rap star dreams to being Martha Stewart's bestie and co-star. Whether he's Snoop Dogg or Snoop Lion, the impact that Calvin Broadus has laid in the industry is unmatched.

The D-O-Double G caught up with Yahoo Entertainment and was asked if he was interested in penning a script about his life for a biopic. The Rap mogul is interested in a project, but it may come differently than expected.



“It depends on whose eyes [it's] told through,” said Snoop. “You know, if it's told through the right eyes, through the right lens, and it makes the most sense for me. But I think what makes the most sense to me is the ‘Snoop Dogg anthology,’ the life story of Snoop Dogg, where it starts with my mother and father meeting each other before I was even born, to me being born, to me growing through the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s. Me being the ‘Black Forest Gump,’ so to speak, seeing me in all of these highlighted moments in American history."

This is more than just an idea. “We're developing that, putting it together as we speak, just trying to take my time and put the right information out," the rapper added. "I don't want to rush to it just because [Straight Outta Compton] was successful, just to come behind it. I want to take my time and make sure that I've put together the right infrastructure of how I became me — you know, the people that inspire me, my upbringing, my mother, my father, my friends, community influences, inspirations that shaped and molded me."

"I don't see it being a biopic, because I can't give all of this great information and entertainment in two hours," Snoop said. "But if I give it to you in an anthology, you’re likely to get six or seven seasons of this.” Would you watch this anthology series? Check out a scene from Straight Outta Compton below.



