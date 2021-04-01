At this point, it's really starting to feel like there's nothing Snoop Dogg can't do. No matter what endeavor seems to come his way, the Doggfather is generally open to trying it. It's part of why he's become one of the most universally beloved rappers of all time, recognizable to all walks of life. Today, it has been confirmed that Snoop will be adding another position to his resume, as he's officially set to join the upcoming season of The Voice as a Mega Mentor.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joining judges Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, Snoop's position as Mega Mentor will find him advising contestants in the Knockout rounds, which begin on April 19th. For those who don't know, the Knockout rounds pit one contestant against one of their teammates for a solo performance. For this twentieth season, however, they'll have the benefit of Snoop Dogg's tutelage, gleaned from nearly thirty years as a superstar in the music business.

Following the Knockout round, those eliminated will have a chance to be "saved," with each of the four coaches possessing a single vote. From there, those saved will participate in a high-stakes four-way knockout, prior to which Snoop will have individual coaching and rehearsal sessions with each contestant. It should be interesting to see the perspective he brings to the table, and fans of the rap legend would be wise to check out his appearance when the 20th season of The Voice hits The Knockout Round this April 19th.

Are you curious to check out Snoop Dogg step into the role of Mega Mentor? In other Doggfather news, look for him to deliver his upcoming studio album From Tha Streets To Tha Suites, as well as the upcoming Mount Westmore project with E-40, Too $hort, and Ice Cube.