50 Cent and Snoop Dogg have a history of collaboration. While it's not exactly the most prolific track record, it's clear that the two rap legends have nothing but respect for one another; no easy feat, given how selective 50 is when it comes to his inner circle. Today, Fif has come through to tease a reunion between himself and his "P.I.M.P" partner, one that happens to center around the ambitious BMF TV series.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Your boy’s are back working together again, nothing but success BMF," writes 50 Cent, celebrating the news that Snoop Dogghas officially joined the cast of BMF. Deadline indicates that the Doggfather will be returning to his gospel roots with the "spiritually themed recurring role" of Pastor Swift, a man of God who appears dedicated to keeping the Flenory family's moral compass on the straight and narrow. However, Deadline teases that Swift may or may not find himself immersed in some activities that the Lord wouldn't necessarily approve of.

In addition to Snoop Dogg, BMF will also bring Power vet La La Anthony and Empire alumni Serayah into the fold. Good news all around, especially for fans of Snoop Dogg's acting work. Most recently, Snoop appeared in Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum alongside Matthew McConaughey, a performance that was met with general acclaim -- though some argued that he was simply playing himself. From the sound of it, however, Pastor Swift will give Snoop a bit of room to flex his acting muscles, and his presence will be most welcome when BMF ultimately premieres on Starz.

[via]