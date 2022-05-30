In late 2020, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short announced that they were joining forces for a new West Coast supergroup -- Mount Westmore. Fans were obviously ecstatic by the news but there's been a significant wait for the release of their debut album. They've slowly unveiled a handful of tracks but it looks like fans can expect their full-length release in a little over a week.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg hit Instagram this weekend where he announced that Mount Westmore's forthcoming album would be dropping on June 7th. The rapper shared a snippet of new music from the forthcoming project. "The wait is over. BadMFs," he captioned the post along with the release date.

Mount Westmore kicked off the campaign in 2021 during Triller's Fight Club where they debuted their first song together, "Sub Woofer." Then, they slid through with "Bad MFs" back in March.

During an interview with HNHH in 2021, Snoop Dogg explained that the combination of all four artists will bring "magic" to the fans.

"You bring the legends of the West Coast together, something great will always happen," explained. Snoop Dogg. "Cube, 40, Short, and I have been running the game for years. This is the perfect time because each of us brings authentic and new ideas to the table. All four together? That’s magic."

Check out the preview below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.