Mount Westmore Keep It Player On "Bad MFs"

Aron A.
March 25, 2022 11:47
Bad MFs
Mount Westmore

Mount Westmore is back with new heat.


West Coast legends Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube, and Too $hort announced their supergroup during the pandemic but still, we've only received a handful of songs. Without a due date for a full-length project, it seems like we'll be sporadically receiving new singles from the supergroup for the foreseeable future.

After making their debut with "Big Subwoofer," they returned with their latest offering, "Bad MFs." The smooth record is a contrast to "Big Subwoofer" but shines a light on the laid-back West Coast style that's perfectly suitable for pool parties and BBQs.

The new single arrives just as Mount Westmore prepares to hit the road. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E40, and Too Short will kick off their tour on Saturday.

Check out the new single below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Smoking my own brand, kush from the land
Laying out the plan, million dollar man
And I ain't moving 'til a n***a put it in my hand
A hundred grand just to make a n***a dance

Mount Westmore E-40 Snoop Dogg Ice Cube Too Short
