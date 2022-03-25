Mount Westmore Keep It Player On "Bad MFs"

West Coast legends Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube, and Too $hort announced their supergroup during the pandemic but still, we've only received a handful of songs. Without a due date for a full-length project, it seems like we'll be sporadically receiving new singles from the supergroup for the foreseeable future.

After making their debut with "Big Subwoofer," they returned with their latest offering, "Bad MFs." The smooth record is a contrast to "Big Subwoofer" but shines a light on the laid-back West Coast style that's perfectly suitable for pool parties and BBQs.

The new single arrives just as Mount Westmore prepares to hit the road. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E40, and Too Short will kick off their tour on Saturday.

Check out the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Smoking my own brand, kush from the land

Laying out the plan, million dollar man

And I ain't moving 'til a n***a put it in my hand

A hundred grand just to make a n***a dance

