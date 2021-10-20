Mount Westmore Arrives With Space Travel Visual To "Big Subwoofer"

Uncle Snoop is returning with another project and he's kicking things off with a new single. We've been hearing quite a bit about Mount Westmore, the Rap supergroup made up of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40, and on Wednesday (October 20), they released their official debut single, "Big Subwoofer."'

The track arrived with a Jesse Wellens and Sam Macaroni-directed visual and is bolstered with the official label announcement of Snoop's forthcoming album, Snoop Dogg Presents: THE ALGORITHM. It marks Snoop's first release on the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant. The Algorithm is set to feature artists from Def Jam past, present, and future. It’s Snoop’s mission to change the current algorithm of what we listen to today by putting feeling back into music with the release of his new project.

“There’s so much talent on this record,” said Snoop. “So many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

Stream Mount Westmore's "Big Subwoofer" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Heard this youngin screaming like woman

Yelling that they coming

N*gga we ain't running

It's a new day, still got the AK if these b*tches take it back to 88

Turn the music down 'fore we locking horns

Keep the party going it's a false alarm.