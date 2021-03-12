In just about a month from now, Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren in Atlanta. This boxing match will be Paul's toughest test yet as he is going up against an actual trained fighter. No one knows for sure whether or not Paul will be up to the task although the likes of Mike Tyson and Zab Judah seem to be on his side. Of course, UFC president Dana White is very much against Paul and even wants to bet $1 million against him.

While Paul has already asked White to double down, Snoop Dogg is doing the same. Snoop will be one of the commentators for the fight and it just so happens that he is a big fan of Jake Paul. As a result, Snoop recently challenged Dana White, calling for him to bet him some big money.

"Hey Dana White, I see you got faith in your boy right? Going up against my guy Jake," Snoop said. "You say you got a million? You’re the CEO of UFC. You got more than a million. Put up TWO. Put up $2 million and we’ll match it." It remains to be seen whether or not Dana will want to take this bet although, at this point, it seems like everyone wants his money. However, if Askren wins, White stands to make a whole lot of money, and add to his already loaded net worth.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images