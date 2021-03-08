Next month on April 17th, Jake Paul will be going up against former UFC fighter Ben Askren in what should be his toughest boxing match to date. Paul won easily against Nate Robinson back in November and now, he is back for more. The fight is set to be presented on Triller and at this point, it seems like both fighters are about to make the platform a whole lot of money.

There has been so much interest in this fight that today, Triller executive Ryan Kavanaugh announced that the whole thing will take place in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz stadium. A fight has never been held at the stadium which makes this Paul Vs. Askren fight a one-of-a-kind event.

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

“Our vision of big fights, big entertainment and world class events can only fit into a world class venue, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium fits that vision,” Kavanaugh said in a press release. “April 17th will have an element of surprise and action for everyone, from music fans to the casual and diehard fight fan. The way we will present the night in this state-of-the-art venue will continue to redefine consumer engagement for a global consumer, with world class partners like iNDemand and FITE joining us not just for this event, but for the others we will have in 2021 and beyond.”

These types of spectacles have had an increased demand over the last year and there is no stopping this fight from being a massive success. Paul attracts both hardcore fans and the most staunch haters, which will make this that much more fun for the viewers.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

