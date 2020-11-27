mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg Brings G-Funk To The Holidays With "Doggy Dogg Christmas"

Keenan Higgins
November 27, 2020 18:02
Doggy Dogg Christmas
Snoop Dogg

West Coast rap vet Snoop Dogg is bringing the holiday spirit with his new song "Doggy Dogg Christmas," an ode to one of the greatest times of the year.


Even though we can expect to see him in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+ next week, Snoop Dogg decided to get in the holiday spirit on his own terms by dropping a new single titled "Doggy Dogg Christmas."

snoop dogg Doggy Dogg Christmas
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Strong Outdoor

Although it sounds more like a commercial jingle than anything  — it probably is by the amount of times he mentions Just Eat — "Doggy Dogg Christmas" is yet another prime example that Uncle Snoop can do pretty much anything he wants at this point. He certainly gets props for the clever wordplay, but it's best to view this one through the rose-colored lenses of a person truly in the Christmas spirit.

This isn't Snoop Dogg's first run-in with Santa by a long shot. Back in 2008, the West Coast rap vet that gave us albums like Tha Doggfather and most famously Doggystyle also dropped a project titled Snoop Dogg Presents Christmas in tha Dogg House. The digital-only LP featured 20 tracks and included many artists on or associated with his Doggy Style Records roster at the time. Overall though, it's just good to see that Snoop hasn't lost the Christmas spirit during a time when we can certainly use it the most.

Listen to "Doggy Dogg Christmas" by Snoop Dogg right now below and on all streaming platforms: 

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't nothin' changed here
Gettin' sushi delivered by a reindeer
Most wonderful time of the year
It's a "Just Eat anything" vibe over here
Think outside the box if your plan is
Nothin' more than a cold turkey sandwich
Gotta pimp that'll meal like a mac
Limitless snacks in my Just Eat sack

