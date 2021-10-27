In just a few weeks, Snoop Dogg will deliver The Algorithm, and while this is a highly anticipated project, the Rap icon's moment has been interrupted by the death of his mother. Snoop has been transparent regarding his mother's health issues, and since she passed, his famous friends have sent their condolences in droves.

Snoop Dogg appeared on The Breakfast Club this morning (October 27), and not only did he speak about grieving this recent loss, but he addressed other controversial issues that have arisen in recent years, including his comments about Eminem.



Kevin.Mazur / Getty Images

Back in May 2020, Snoop explained that Eminemwasn't a Top 10 rapper, causing confusion among fans, because he had previously called Eminem Rap royalty. What ensued was a subliminal back and forth of sorts with others like Method Man weighing in on the division and Daz Dillinger even chiming in with his reactions to the tension.

Now, it seems that Snoop is regretful for the animosity. "I love Eminem, and the thing is that, we love Hip Hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers so that was supposed to trigger that in him," said Snoop. "But we brothers and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and how we get down."

"We had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other," Snoop continued. "I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him and I let him know I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect. I'm still dumb."

Watch the clip and Snoop's full interview with The Breakfast Club below.