For a minute there, the rap game was left facing an unthinkable conundrum -- being forced to "switch sides" in the midst of tension between Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Though cooler heads maintained that it never quite elevated far enough to reach beef status, it remained alarming to see two legendary emcees embroiled in a public conflict. Especially given their respective roles in shaping the Aftermath dynasty; though Snoop was never signed to Dr. Dre's label, he did play a major part in shaping the iconic sound.

Nate Dogg, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eminem -- The Up In Smoke Tour, 2000

Luckily, it was confirmed that Snoop Dogg and Eminem had settled their differences, despite some fearing the worst following the release of "Zeus." Though Snoop initially kept it brief, informing fans that the pair were "good" in an Instagram comment, the rapper recently opened up about the feud during a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, during which the floor opened up for some fan questions.

When asked whether or not the issues had any impact on their friendship, Snoop Dogg dispels the worst-case-scenario. "We still friends," confirms Snoop. "I think that's family business and I don't want to make it more than what it is. He said what he said and I respect that, we just going to keep it right there. It's family business."

While it's unclear as to whether or not the pair were able to speak extensively on the matter, we can only hope that they find themselves in the studio sooner than later -- the fact that we haven't received a proper collaboration between Eminem and Snoop since "Bitch Please 2" in 2000 is nothing short of egregious. For a more thorough explanation as to what might have driven Snoop and Eminem to feud in the first place, check out our Complete History on their relationship right here.