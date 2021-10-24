Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died, the rapper announced on Instagram, Sunday. While a cause of death has not been revealed, Snoop posted a photo on Instagram, back in July, sharing that Tate had been hospitalized.

"Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA," Snoop captioned a picture of his late mother, Sunday afternoon.

"Mama thank u for having me," he added in another.

Captioning a photo of himself, he wrote: "Walk by faith not by sight smile snoopy that’s what U would say when it was time to take a picture TWMA"



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Snoop sent a video to Dr. Dre in an effort to spread positive energy after Dre lost a family member of his own.

He told Dre: “They say Snoop Dogg is an icon, he’s a God, he’s a king, but there’s one n***a to honor, and that’s you. So you get your shit right and focus on being great. Take all that negative energy, all that shit that you dealing with: the death, the fucking lawsuits, all that shit, put it all in your mind and your spirit and make something magical, n***a.”

Check out Snoop's tributes to his mother below.

