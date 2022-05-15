The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has been on hiatus for a week now, which explains the lack of headlines, but what better time than the present for Saturday Night Live to reimagine the court case that has the world on the edge of its seat? On last night's episode, not only did we see Selena Gomez make her hosting debut, but we also watched the cast members play out their version of the infamous bed poop testimony.

If you're not familiar, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has long maintained that his ex-wife or one of her friends defecated on his side of the bed after a spat between the couple, and although he never personally found it, a housekeeper did and promptly rang him to ask about the incident.

Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

As TMZ notes, Depp claims this is when he decided to end the marriage. Heard has alleged that the dirt was done by one of her dogs, but the size of the unexpected surprise seems far too large for that, as many have pointed out.

On SNL, it was Kyle Mooney who sat in the hot seat, pretending to be the father of two as his lawyer grilled him about his former relationship. Though the Aquaman actresses' counsel objected, the judge overruled them, stating, "It does sound fun, and this trial is for fun."

During a particularly comedic moment, we see Kenan Thompson in the role of property manager as he discovers the poop and is quickly joined by the housekeeper before the two debate who should be cleaning up the dookie.

Elsewhere on last night's episode, Post Malone made his debut as musical guest, performing "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch for the first time before premiering a new song from his forthcoming album for fans – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

