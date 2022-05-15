It's been a solid few weeks for Post Malone fans as the 26-year-old is feeding us more consistently than ever before ahead of the arrival of his fourth studio album, twelve carat toothache. On Saturday, May 14th, the New York native dropped by Saturday Night Live to make his debut as musical guest, during which he tapped Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes to perform alongside him.

Last Thursday, Malone delivered "Cooped Up" featuring "The Box" hitmaker, which has been incredibly well-received by audiences so far and will likely only become more beloved now that we know what Posty sounds like singing it live.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Elsewhere on stage, the Stoney singer shared a new collaboration with Robin Pecknold called "Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol," which finds him reflecting on his drinking habits, and how they've both helped him and hindered his growth.

As StereoGum notes, the emotional joint song doesn't exactly come as a surprise, seeing as Malone appeared on Fleet Foxes' most recent album, Shore.

The evening was hosted by Selena Gomez, who also made her big debut on the SNL stage. Luckily, her nervousness couldn't have been too bad as she had Posty's friendly face beside her in the "Intuition" skit, and we later saw him take on the role of a baby in the final sketch of the evening.

While he looked dapper during his time on stage, while hanging out behind the curtain, Malone kept cozy in a bold camouflage dress, layered under a skull muscle shirt. "And I'm still that bitch, so what," he wrote in the caption.





Post Malone's twelve carat toothache is due out on June 3rd. Check out his heartfelt performance of "Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol" below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

