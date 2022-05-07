As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard take a break from their ongoing defamation trial, TMZ has learned that the court has been doing everything in its power to keep the former lovers from crossing paths. Sources familiar with the situation have informed the outlet that both actors' entrances and exits have been carefully organized by court deputies.

It's been noted that the times are staggered to avoid any risk of Depp and Heard running into each other. During lunch breaks, they're reportedly taken to opposite ends of the courthouse and kept away from the public due to their celebrity status.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images

In a clip that's surfaced online from the Aquaman star's Thursday testimony, we see deputies standing between her and her ex to ensure they don't get too close to one another. Some have speculated that the pair made eye contact in the moment, although sources close to the mother of one deny that it happened.

The defamation trial is on hiatus until May 16th due to a prior obligation of the judge. When it resumes, Heard will take the stand once again as she resumes questioning from her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, before being cross-examined.

During her week off, the 36-year-old will be unable to consult with any of her attorneys. TMZ has been told that she'll be using the time to catch up on rest and hang out with her family, including her sister who has been staying with her for the duration of the trial.

Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27th, which will then be followed by the jury's deliberation. As his ex-wife has been on the stand, Depp has been filmed snacking on gummy candy, doodling, and even seemingly snickering at her testimony.

"Mr. Depp's behaviour in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage," a spokesperson for Heard has said. On the other hand, the father of two's legal team has dubbed the actress's time in court as "the performance of her life."

During testimony, the Texas-born entertainer claimed that her ex performed a cavity search on her while looking for his drugs – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]