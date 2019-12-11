Smokepurpp Drops "What I Please" With Denzel Curry Ahead Of "Deadstar 2" Release

When Smokepurpp and Denzel Curry come together, you could have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Whatever you have in mind before pressing play, "What I Please" is that, but its predictability by no means diminishing its enjoyment. The rappers go full throttle delivering punchlines over ferocious bass and 808s. No time is wasted. The beat comes courtesy of a squadron of producers, composed of Quadwoofer, OJ Finessey, Mike Hector and KBeaZy.

"What I Please" is the latest in a batch of singles shared off Smokepurpp's upcoming debut album, Deadstar 2 (Alama Records), which drops this Friday. He has recently released "Audi 2", "Stevie" and "Dirty Dirty" with Lil Skies. Smokepurpp exhibited a strong enough grasp of his sound on the first installment of Deadstar (2017) for it to have qualified as his major debut, but with Mike Dean executive producing Deadstar 2, there's definitely room for things to be taken to the next level. Get ready for more blown-out bangers.

Quotable Lyrics

If you get dumped, then I turn to a ghost

Pull up and dump, bitch, you think it's a hoax

Eazy-E Locs, they could never approach me

Love me a grill so I cop me a set

- Denzel Curry