Smokepurpp Drops New Loosie "Excuse Me"

Florida rapper Smokepurpp released his most recent album Deadstar 2 last year and he's already back in the lab coming up with the formula to his next masterpiece. The embodiment of "SoundCloud Rap," Smokepurpp has embraced his status as a legend on the platform and, thus, he uses it as the perfect spot to drop off some loose gems from time to time. In the midst of the coronavirus-related panic, Purpp came through with the unreleased "Excuse Me."

Titling the song "FUCK CORONA U AINT STOPPING SHIT (EXCUSE ME)," Smokepurpp clarified that the legitimate name of the song is what is listed in parentheses. However, you just know that the 22-year-old is going to try to take advantage of the current search value of coronavirus to boost his own music's performance. In reality, this record has absolutely nothing to do with the virus.

Listen to it below and let us know if you're vibing to it. You here for some new Purpp?

Quotable Lyrics:

Big forgiatos on the Jeep, I'm ridin' big as hell

Bad model bitch ridin' with me and she thick as hell

Mink Cuban links on my neck, it's gettin' brisk as hell

Shit, I ain't check my mail

Shit, I got rich as hell

Ice cold baguettes on my teeth, I got rich as hell

Real life gettin' better than my dreams, this shit is crazy as hell