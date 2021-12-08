Smiley Takes It To The Desert For The "Made It" Video

Smiley continues his ascension into hip hop stardom.

Ater signing to OVO Sound back in July, Toronto rapper Smiley has been climbing the rap ranks at a rapid pace, and is quickly becoming known throughout the hip hop community.

Following up the Drizzy-assisted "Over The Top" with his November album, Buy or Bye 2, Smiley sat down with HNHH and spoke about how much confidence that Drake co-sign gave him.

"He liked it right away," Smiley said of "Over The Top." "He was like, 'I hate when you say you want to switch your verse. Just be confident in your verse and just keep it. I f*ck with it.' From there, he gave me that confidence."

And much like it was in the music video for "Breakdown," off Buy or Bye 2, that confidence is on full display in the brand-new visuals for "Made It."

Whipping from downtown LA to the middle of the desert with a couple of beautiful women by his side, Smiley shines throughout the entire video, and shows the world that he really "Made It."

Check out the "Made It" music video and let us know what you think down in the comments.