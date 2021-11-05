Smiley Previews "Buy Or Bye 2" With New Single "Breakdown"

When Smiley dropped "Over The Top" featuring Drake back in July and announced he had signed to OVO Sound a day later, it was inevitable that he'd have something big waiting just around the corner.

Today, the rising Toronto rapper announced that his debut album, Buy or Bye 2, is dropping on November 12, and celebrated the announcement with a new single called "Breakdown."

David Delrosario/Warner Records

Rapping over the UK's Harry James' production, Smiley picks up right where he left off on "Over The Top." Spitting tongue-in-cheek boasts, and nonchalant yet evocative depictions of his life in the Toronto streets, the newest member of OVO Sound skates all over haunting chords and rumbling 808s.

Accompanied by visuals that find him surrounded by lingerie-clad women in a Los Angeles mansion, "Breakdown" is yet another example of Smiley's ability to mold his distinct voice and delivery to any type of instrumental. And combined with the flexes and sinister tales of using the "Glock with a laser," it is a preview of what's to come on Buy or Bye 2.

Quotable Lyrics

Look at me

I know that they of sick me

It's a shame that they picking me

It's the voice and delivery

Why the labels so into me?