Smiley Releases New Project "Buy Or Bye 2" Featuring Drake, Yung Bleu, & More

Alex Zidel
November 12, 2021 10:54
Buy Or Bye 2
Smiley

Toronto rapper Smiley drops his new project "Buy Or Bye 2" featuring Drake, Yung Bleu, Pressa, and more.


Toronto rapper Smiley has had the city on lock for a while but with Drake's co-sign, he's finally crossing over to the States. He remains one of the hottest rising artists in Canada and with his motivational messages, unique vocal stylings, and eclectic take on rap, he's pushing to become a household name internationally in the coming years. His journey continues with the release of Buy Or Bye 2.

Many music fans were introduced to Smiley through his "Over The Top" collaboration with Drake this year, which has become a meme on social media. People love to poke fun at Smiley's unconventional rap voice and his ad-libs, which sometimes sound a little suggestive. On his new fifteen-track project, Smiley shows people that he's more than a one-hit-wonder, dropping new collaborations with Yung Bleu, as well as Toronto natives Pressa and Duvy. 

Check out the 24-year-old's inimitable flow on Buy Or Bye 2 below.


Tracklist:

1. When I Die
2. In My Zone
3. Moving Different
4. Venice Beach (feat. Golde London)
5. 38 (feat. Pressa)
6. Over The Top (feat. Drake)
7. Krazy Girl
8. Valet
9. Beat It (feat. Yung Bleu)
10. Breakdown
11. Streets
12. Ghetto
13. How Can I Miss (feat. OhGeesy)
14. Made It
15. Topic (feat. Duvy)

