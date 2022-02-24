Rapper Slim Jxmmi's battery case has been dropped after his girlfriend, Kee, recanted her allegations.

Back in January, one half of the rap group Rae Sremmurd, Slim Jxmmi was arrested for battery after Kee had claimed he had attacked her, kicking in her door and pulling out her hair extensions.

According to TMZ, law enforcement revealed that quickly after the rapper's arrest, Kee went back on her statement, saying he didn't touch her. Prosecutors say the victim took back her initial statement, stating the allegations weren't true.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Hours after the arrest, Kee had even shared to Instagram in a since-deleted post clarifying that the rapper "did not" hit her. She went on to attack Dade County saying they had turned "nothing into something," asking "what's wrong with y'all?"

Due to "credibility concerns," prosecutors in Florida revealed they do not have "good faith basis" to file charges against the rapper as the victim "recanted and would no longer cooperate."

The rapper's mother, Bernadette Walker, took to her IG celebrating her son's victory revealing to her followers, "THEY LOVE TO PUT A BLACK MAN OUT THERE SIDEWAYS..." asking them, "HOW MANY WILL POST WHEN THEY'RE WRONG ? CASE DISMISSED!" Check out her post below.

At the time of the rapper's arrest, his mother denied the allegations and stood by him.

[via]