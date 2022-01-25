Slim Jxmmi's girlfriend has spoken. Following the Rae Sremmurd recording artist's arrest earlier today (January 25th), his partner is clarifying what really happened in their home that led up to the 30-year-old being taken into custody.

"Oh wow," the rapper's girlfriend wrote in a notes app screenshot uploaded to her Instagram feed. "This is cap. Dade County, y'all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Her rant continued, "no hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It's our son's first birthday tomorrow, what's wrong with y'all?"

@anythingforkee has turned off comments on the post, and at this time, the only post on her story is a meme that says "when he wants you to be all for him and he's all for everybody." It remains unclear whether the "loud argument" was sparked due to the slightly shady upload, or if it was because of something completely unrelated.

Initial reports following the couple's blowout claimed that Slim Jxmmi was arrested for battery after allegedly kicking his girlfriend's door in and pulling out her hair extensions because she was pressing him to know more about a woman he follows on Twitter.

After they fought, the "Chanel" rapper is said to have left the home with a friend, only to return hours later smelling of alcohol. When she tried to move their baby boy to his bed is when Slim is said to have attacked her.





Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Slim Jxmmi's arrest.