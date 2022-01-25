One half of the rap group Rae Sremmurd, Slim Jxmmi has reportedly been arrested for battery after allegedly kicking in his girlfriend's door and pulling out her hair extensions. Two years ago, he was accused of punching the same woman in the face, knocking out her teeth.

Jxmmi was reportedly arrested on Tuesday morning (January 25) in Miami for allegedly attacking his girlfriend, with whom he shares a son. The rapper reportedly got angry after she asked him about a woman he is following on Twitter.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

After the argument, Jxmmi reportedly left the home with a friend before returning, smelling like alcohol. Jxm's girlfriend allegedly tried to move their sleeping baby boy to his bed from the playroom, which is when the rapper grabbed her by her hair extensions and pulled them out of her scalp. His girlfriend tried to take her phone out and film the altercation, which allegedly made him even angrier, chasing her around the house.

Eventually, she tried to lock herself into a room, but Jxmmi allegedly got in by kicking down the door before snatching the phone away and throwing it off the balcony to prevent her from posting it on social media.

The phone was reportedly recovered by law enforcement on a nearby street in undamaged condition.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This comes following Jxmmi's tweets a few weeks ago about "smashing pornstars" in Las Vegas, which his girlfriend called him out over. The rapper claims he was hacked.

Rae Sremmurd has recently started teasing the upcoming release of their new album, which has been in the works for a few years. This is terrible timing as it looked like they were just getting back into the groove.

We will keep you updated with any additional information about Slim Jxmmi's arrest.

[via]