Skip Bayless has always been a polarizing figure in the sports media world and over the years, there have been specific athletes who he has consistently criticized, no matter how well they play. In the NBA, Bayless' target is always LeBron James and in the NFL, Bayless likes to go after the likes of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who just lost to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Following the match, Rodgers claimed that his future in Green Bay is "uncertain" and that he has big decisions to make. This rubbed Bayless the wrong way as he immediately took to Undisputed, claiming that Rodgers was just fishing for sympathy. Below, you can see the scathing comments that Bayless ultimately delivered.

"This postgame interview was the ultimate, classic Aaron Rodgers blame deflecting and finger-pointing," Bayless wrote. "Aaron Rodgers was groveling for sympathy from Packer Nation. 'Oh woe am I, I just didn't have enough help.'"

While some may agree with Bayless, it is easy to see why Rodgers would be upset with the events of Sunday afternoon. The Packers defense was atrocious at times and despite throwing for three touchdowns, the Packers weren't able to back up Rodgers' efforts.

If the Packers QB were to leave Wisconsin next season, it will be interesting to see where he lands.

