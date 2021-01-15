Skip Bayless has always had it out for LeBron James and it is difficult to understand why. Bayless typically enjoys watching people who can win, such as Tom Brady, however, when it comes to LeBron, Skip just can't seem to lighten up. The FS1 host puts obscene expectations on LeBron and always wants him to exceed them, otherwise, the Lakers superstar is billed as a failure. Whenever LeBron faces a setback, Bayless revels in it, and that's exactly what he did today.

Of course, everyone knows by now that James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, which means Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Harden are all on the same team. On Undisputed, Bayless claimed that this new grouping is going to decimate LeBron in the NBA Finals. He also made sure to taunt LeBron on Twitter, saying the league doesn't care for the Lakers anymore.

At this point, it remains to be seen if the Nets will be as good as Bayless claims. Irving, Harden, and Durant are all ball-dominant players, and putting them on the same team together could prove to be a bit of a hassle, especially if they can't find their chemistry early.

Regardless, Bayless' obsession with LeBron lives on, and we're sure the Lakers superstar is ready to prove people wrong, once again.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA