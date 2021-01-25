Green Bay's star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has Packers fans worried after teasing that his future is uncertain going into the offseason, following the team's 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Stacy Revere / Getty Images

"A lot of guys' ... futures are uncertain, myself included," he told reporters after the NFC Championship loss. "That's what's sad about it, getting this far ... The uncertainties is tough, the finality of it all."

Rodgers' contract with Green Bay would keep him with the Packers through 2023, but the team theoretically could trade him in the offseason. The organization spent their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on quarterback Jordan Love who is expected to be Rodger's successor.

"I don't know," Rodgers said when what happens next. "I really don't know. There's a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I'm gonna have to take some time away, for sure, and just clear my head and just kinda see what's going on with everything. It's pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. That makes the finality of it all kind of you hit you like a ton of bricks."

There are a number of teams that are in need of a quarterback including the Colts, Patriots, Saints, Jets, and more.

Rodgers is expected to be named the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player.

