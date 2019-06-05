During the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was clowned for his beer-chugging abilities. His teammate and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari did a much better job at downing beers which led to some ridicule around the league. For example, Bears players Mitchell Trubisky and Kyle Long slammed some beers at a Chicago White Sox game, while rival QB Matthew Stafford chugged a bear on Instagram with the caption "#kingofthenorth."

Rodgers was interviewed by the media today where he was asked about the ridicule he faced. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback took it in stride and even threw some shots.

"As far as those other guys," Rodgers said. "There's finally a talent where they can say they're better than me at."

The Packers superstar also gave props to Bakhtiari as he felt it was good to finally see the offensive lineman get some shine.

"Well, I think we got the desired effect. Exactly how Dave wanted it, more attention for him," Rodgers jexplained. "The big guys, they don't get a lot of credit from time to time and there's some innate abilities that people just have and he's got it... and I kind of said what I said. If you want to go scotch I feel pretty good about it."