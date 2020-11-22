offseason
- SportsTom Brady's Father Slams Retirement Reports: "Total Conjecture"Tom Brady's father slammed the report that his son is retiring.By Cole Blake
- FootballRussell Wilson & Pete Carroll May Split Up In 2022: ReportPete Carroll and Russell Wilson may be spliting up this offseason.By Cole Blake
- SportsClippers Acquire Eric Bledsoe In Major Trade With Grizzlies: ReportThe Clippers have acquired Eric Bledsoe in a trade with the Grizzlies.By Cole Blake
- SportsLakers Have Offered Kyle Kuzma & KCP To "Almost Every Team": ReportThe Lakers have reportedly offered Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to almost the entire NBA. By Cole Blake
- SportsSaints Star RB Alvin Kamara Lands Job As NASCAR's Growth & Engagement AdvisorAlvin Kamara landed a new job with NASCAR as the company's Growth and Engagement Advisor.By Cole Blake
- SportsAaron Rodgers Admits Future "Uncertain" Following NFC Championship LossAaron Rodgers admitted that his future is "uncertain" following the Packers' loss to the Bucs in the NFC Championship.By Cole Blake
- SportsEagles "Not Firm" On Keeping HC Doug Pederson: ReportDoug Pederson's future with the Eagles is reportedly "uncertain."By Cole Blake
- SportsRockets Staffers Reveal "Whatever James Wants" Culture In Houston: ReportFormer staffers for Houston Rockets say Russell Westbrook was appalled by the culture in the organization.By Cole Blake
- SportsZion Williamson Says It's "Crazy" How Strong New Teammate Steven Adams IsZion Williamson says it's "crazy" how strong Steven Adams is.By Cole Blake
- SportsPaul George Plans To Retire A Clipper: "This Is Where My Heart Is"Paul George says he plans to retire a Clipper.By Cole Blake
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Offers Rare Glimpse Into Offseason TrainingGiannis is gearing up for his upcoming contract year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBogdan Bogdanovic Agrees To Sign With Hawks: ReportBogdan Bogdanovic has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.By Cole Blake