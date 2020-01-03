Aaron Rodgers has been one of the best quarterbacks of the past decade. He kicked off his Green Bay Packers career with a Super Bowl and has been seeking a second shot at glory ever since. Despite making the playoffs numerous times, Rodgers and company simply haven't been able to get back into the big game. This season, the team finished their campaign with a 13-3 record which was good enough to get a first-round bye.

Despite the team's successful season, critics have been quite harsh on the Packers. The team is constantly squeaking out tight victories and hasn't exactly been very convincing. Regardless of their record, it's clear that the Packers are an underdog to go to the Super Bow. As you can imagine, Rodgers isn't a big fan of this characterization.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

“You guys like telling us how we’re just kind of an average team that knows how to win,” Rodgers said according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “But the key point is the ‘win’ part, because right now we’re two wins from the Super Bowl, and we know for sure the first one’s gonna be here.”

The Packers will know who they're playing in the Divisional Round, as of Sunday night. No matter who they play, we're sure it's going to be a great game.