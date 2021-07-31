Skepta Flexes Up On "Lit Like This'

Skepta's new All In EP release hasn't fallen under the radar for many, as the pioneer of UK grime has become an icon abroad. The 38-year-old is now a seasoned veteran of the UK rap game though still manages to bring the same levels fire and energy that many newcomers offer. While All In features high-profile names like Kid Cudi and J.Balvin, Skepta continues to shine on his own- as evidenced by "Lit Like This."

One wouldn't be able to tel that Skepta ism nearing his 40's when giving "All In" a deep dive. The track, which is driven by a simple yet gritty baseline and an intricate percussion pattern, finds Skepta as ruthless as ever, though now with a more refined and matured approach. The artist is entirely self-aware of his superstar status in his lyrics as the life of wealth and luxury radiates from the track. He frequently asserts that he doesn't need to flex on anyone- all they have to do is pay attention.

Check out the track below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Got the girls, the cars, the money in the bank (Woo)

Keys to the house, whip bigger than a tank

So much ice it's a joke, don't mistake it for a prank (Ice)

When you're lit like this, you might need to get a shank (Ice)