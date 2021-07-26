Skepta says his upcoming EP, All In, will release later this week and features appearances from Kid Cudi, J Balvin and Teezee.

The London artist confirmed the release date and features in an Instagram post, Sunday.

He had previously announced that he had an EP on the way, last month, on his Instagram story.

“2020 was [woozy emoji] but still we made a lot of ideas,” Skepta wrote at the time. “So many different styles, verses and beats."



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

He continued: “We threw it all together and stripped it down to five standalone singles for the world to enjoy. The EP is called ‘ALL IN’. As soon as Joshua Faulkner has finished mixing and mastering, it’s yours. Then I’m finally ready to move on to the next chapter. I see all the messages for new music, my love to everybody supporting.”

As for why he landed on this release date, Skepta recently said he wanted to let Dave’s new album We’re All Alone In This Together have its time to shine: “I’m going to let Dave’s album come out this week then I’m going to drop it the week after."

Check out the tracklist for All In below.

